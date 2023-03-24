The Midwest Region bracket's No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) are 4.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at TBA, live from T-Mobile Center. The over/under for the matchup is 148.5.

Xavier vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 148.5

Musketeers Betting Records & Stats

Xavier has combined with its opponent to score more than 148.5 points in 22 of 32 games this season.

The average over/under for Xavier's contests this season is 155.1, 6.6 more points than this game's point total.

Xavier's ATS record is 17-15-0 this season.

Xavier has been victorious in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

This season, the Musketeers have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Xavier has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Xavier vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152.0

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

Xavier has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Musketeers have hit the over four times.

The Musketeers' 81.2 points per game are 14 more points than the 67.2 the Longhorns allow.

Xavier is 15-8 against the spread and 23-4 overall when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Xavier vs. Texas Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

