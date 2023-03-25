Augusto Nunez is in 63rd place, with a score of E, after the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

Augusto Nunez Insights

Nunez has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Nunez has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

In his past five tournaments, Nunez has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

Nunez has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 48 -2 262 0 7 0 0 $191,470

Corales Puntacana Championship Insights and Stats

Nunez has an average finishing position of 62nd in his past two appearances at this event.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Nunez finished 63rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,670-yard length for this event.

The average course Nunez has played in the past year has been 416 yards shorter than the 7,670 yards Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) will be at for this event.

Nunez's Last Time Out

Nunez finished in the 59th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

His 4.33-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was poor, putting him in the seventh percentile of the field.

Nunez shot better than only 23% of the golfers at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Nunez did not record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Nunez carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.4).

Nunez's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the field average of 3.3.

In that last outing, Nunez's performance on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

Nunez ended the Valspar Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Nunez finished without one.

Corales Puntacana Championship Time and Date Info

Date: March 23 - 26, 2023

March 23 - 26, 2023 Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Par: 72 / 7,670 yards

72 / 7,670 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Nunez's performance prior to the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship.

