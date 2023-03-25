The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) face the Indiana Pacers (33-41) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The over/under is 239.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -9.5 239.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 239.5 points in 28 of 74 games this season.

The average total for Indiana's games this season is 233.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Indiana has a 39-35-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pacers have won in 23, or 41.1%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Indiana has a record of 4-3 when it is set as the underdog by +320 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 23.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 29 39.7% 117.6 233.2 117.6 235.8 232.9 Pacers 28 37.8% 115.6 233.2 118.2 235.8 232.8

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Pacers have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Indiana has been better at home (21-15-0) than away (18-20-0).

The Pacers score just 2.0 fewer points per game (115.6) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (117.6).

Indiana has put together a 24-8 ATS record and a 21-11 overall record in games it scores more than 117.6 points.

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Hawks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 33-40 4-3 41-32 Pacers 39-35 6-3 37-37

Pacers vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks Pacers 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 20-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-8 22-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 21-11 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 118.2 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 22-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-15 24-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-17

