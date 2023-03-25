Pacers vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) face the Indiana Pacers (33-41) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The over/under is 239.5 in the matchup.
Pacers vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-9.5
|239.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 239.5 points in 28 of 74 games this season.
- The average total for Indiana's games this season is 233.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Indiana has a 39-35-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pacers have won in 23, or 41.1%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Indiana has a record of 4-3 when it is set as the underdog by +320 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 23.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Pacers vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|29
|39.7%
|117.6
|233.2
|117.6
|235.8
|232.9
|Pacers
|28
|37.8%
|115.6
|233.2
|118.2
|235.8
|232.8
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Pacers have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Indiana has been better at home (21-15-0) than away (18-20-0).
- The Pacers score just 2.0 fewer points per game (115.6) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (117.6).
- Indiana has put together a 24-8 ATS record and a 21-11 overall record in games it scores more than 117.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|33-40
|4-3
|41-32
|Pacers
|39-35
|6-3
|37-37
Pacers vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Hawks
|Pacers
|117.6
|115.6
|4
|12
|20-12
|24-8
|22-10
|21-11
|117.6
|118.2
|23
|26
|22-10
|27-15
|24-8
|25-17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.