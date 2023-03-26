Cavaliers vs. Rockets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 26
On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Houston Rockets (18-56). It airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet SW.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Rockets matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-14)
|226.5
|-1150
|+750
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-14.5)
|226.5
|-1100
|+700
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-14)
|225.5
|-1111
|+700
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-13.5)
|222.5
|-1100
|+750
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers average 112.2 points per game (25th in the league) while giving up 106.7 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +413 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.
- The Rockets have a -606 scoring differential, falling short by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 110.6 points per game, 29th in the league, and are giving up 118.7 per contest to rank 29th in the NBA.
- The teams combine to score 222.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 225.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland is 39-34-2 ATS this season.
- Houston has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 46 times.
Cavaliers and Rockets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+5000
|+1700
|-
|Rockets
|-
|-
|-
