The Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen included, take the court versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Allen, in his last time out, had 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 116-114 win over the Nets.

Now let's dig into Allen's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.3 12.0 Rebounds 10.5 9.9 10.0 Assists -- 1.7 1.6 PRA 25.5 25.9 23.6 PR 24.5 24.2 22



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 9.3% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

Allen's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Rockets have conceded 118.7 points per game, which is 29th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Rockets have conceded 41.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them fourth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have allowed 25.9 per contest, 20th in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 35 14 10 1 0 0 3

