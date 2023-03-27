Bowling Green vs. Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 27
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Monday's game that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (30-6) versus the Florida Gators (19-14) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 73-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 27.
Last time out, the Falcons won on Thursday 73-60 against Memphis.
Bowling Green vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Bowling Green vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Florida 66
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on March 23, the Falcons beat the Memphis Lady Tigers (No. 62 in our computer rankings) by a score of 73-60.
- Bowling Green has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).
- The Falcons have nine wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.
- Bowling Green has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-60 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on March 23
- 88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 64) on January 18
- 69-51 on the road over Green Bay (No. 67) on March 20
- 70-61 over Ball State (No. 76) on March 10
- 81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on March 1
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game (scoring 77.4 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball while giving up 63.8 per contest to rank 165th in college basketball) and have a +488 scoring differential overall.
- In conference tilts, Bowling Green averages fewer points per game (75.3) than its overall average (77.4).
- The Falcons are scoring 82 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 74.5 points per contest.
- Bowling Green gives up 65.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.6 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Falcons have been racking up 71 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 77.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
