Monday's game that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (30-6) versus the Florida Gators (19-14) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 73-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 27.

Last time out, the Falcons won on Thursday 73-60 against Memphis.

Bowling Green vs. Florida Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Bowling Green vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Florida 66

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on March 23, the Falcons beat the Memphis Lady Tigers (No. 62 in our computer rankings) by a score of 73-60.

Bowling Green has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

The Falcons have nine wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Bowling Green has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

73-60 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on March 23

88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 64) on January 18

69-51 on the road over Green Bay (No. 67) on March 20

70-61 over Ball State (No. 76) on March 10

81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on March 1

Bowling Green Performance Insights