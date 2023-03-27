Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) and Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) matching up at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on March 27.
The Buckeyes are coming off of a 73-61 win against UConn in their most recent game on Saturday.
Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Ohio State 67
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- The Buckeyes' signature win this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Buckeyes secured the 79-75 win at a neutral site on March 4.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Buckeyes are 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.
- Ohio State has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 73-61 over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on March 25
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 17) on November 30
- 71-69 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes have a +428 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 80.2 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and are giving up 68 per contest to rank 274th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Ohio State is scoring fewer points (74.8 per game) than it is overall (80.2) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Buckeyes average 82.1 points per game. On the road, they score 78.0.
- Ohio State is conceding fewer points at home (64.9 per game) than on the road (67.0).
- The Buckeyes have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, averaging 73.0 points per contest, 7.2 fewer points their than season average of 80.2.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.