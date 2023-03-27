How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) and No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) will face off for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes' 80.2 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 56.6 the Hokies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 56.6 points, Ohio State is 23-5.
- Virginia Tech has a 24-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.2 points.
- The Hokies put up only 4.1 more points per game (72.1) than the Buckeyes allow (68).
- Virginia Tech has an 18-0 record when putting up more than 68 points.
- Ohio State is 19-0 when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.
- This season the Hokies are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Buckeyes concede.
- The Buckeyes shoot 46.1% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Hokies allow.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/18/2023
|JMU
|W 80-66
|Value City Arena
|3/20/2023
|North Carolina
|W 71-69
|Value City Arena
|3/25/2023
|UConn
|W 73-61
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/27/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
