The Dallas Mavericks (36-39), on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Indiana Pacers (33-42). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Game Info

  • Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Pacers Moneyline
DraftKings Mavericks (-1) 233.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mavericks (-1.5) 233.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mavericks (-1) 233 -115 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mavericks (-1.5) - -115 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pacers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

  • The Mavericks average 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.4 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +20 scoring differential overall.
  • The Pacers have been outscored by 2.8 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 11th in league, while giving up 118.6 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -208 scoring differential.
  • The two teams combine to score 229.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams surrender a combined 232 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Dallas has won 27 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 48 times.
  • Indiana has covered 39 times in 75 games with a spread this year.

Pacers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pacers +100000 +90000 -
Mavericks +6000 +2500 +105

