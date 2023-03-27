The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW. The point total in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -1.5 234.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 34 times.

Indiana has an average total of 234.3 in its outings this year, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pacers are 39-36-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Indiana has won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Indiana has won 10 of its 18 games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Pacers.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Mavericks Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 34 45.3% 115.8 229.5 118.6 232 233 Mavericks 28 37.3% 113.7 229.5 113.4 232 224.4

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their past 10 games.

Seven of Pacers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 36 opportunities at home, and it has covered 18 times in 39 opportunities in away games.

The 115.8 points per game the Pacers record are just 2.4 more points than the Mavericks give up (113.4).

Indiana has a 28-14 record against the spread and a 27-15 record overall when putting up more than 113.4 points.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Pacers and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 39-36 7-10 38-37 Mavericks 28-46 14-13 40-35

Pacers vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pacers Mavericks 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.7 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 28-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 16-13 27-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-10 118.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 16-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-26 16-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-19

