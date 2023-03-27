The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (33-42) on March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: NBA TV

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 46.8% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 48.6% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana has put together a 15-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.

The Pacers put up just 2.4 more points per game (115.8) than the Mavericks allow (113.4).

Indiana has put together a 27-15 record in games it scores more than 113.4 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers put up more points per game at home (118.6) than on the road (113.2), and also concede fewer points at home (118.2) than away (118.9).

Indiana is allowing fewer points at home (118.2 per game) than on the road (118.9).

At home the Pacers are averaging 27.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than on the road (26.5).

Pacers Injuries