Blue Jackets vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (43-20-10), coming off a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-42-7) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH. The Blue Jackets were defeated by the Montreal Canadiens 8-2 in their most recent outing.
Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-380)
|Blue Jackets (+310)
|6.5
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 65 games this season, and won 20 (30.8%).
- Columbus has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +310 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 40 of 72 games this season.
Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|243 (12th)
|Goals
|195 (29th)
|196 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|284 (31st)
|50 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (27th)
|40 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (22nd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Columbus has gone over the total nine times.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 1.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.2 goals.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 195 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 29th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have given up 3.9 goals per game, 284 total, which ranks 31st among NHL teams.
- They have a -89 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
