The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) after winning four road games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by only 1 point in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH

BSSE and BSOH Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 115 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 1)

Cavaliers (- 1) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



The Cavaliers' .539 ATS win percentage (41-34-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .440 mark (33-40-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 1 or more this season, Cleveland (36-23-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than Atlanta (16-16-1) does as the underdog (48.5%).

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the point total 54.7% of the time this season (41 out of 75). That's more often than Cleveland and its opponents have (38 out of 76).

The Cavaliers have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (45-15) this season, better than the .344 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (11-21).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland has a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 106.5 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 24th with 112.2 points scored per contest.

The Cavaliers rank 18th in the NBA with 24.8 assists per contest.

The Cavaliers are draining 11.5 treys per game (19th-ranked in league). They sport a 36.4% shooting percentage (13th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Cleveland is attempting 53.4 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 62.9% of the shots it has taken (and 72.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.5 three-pointers per contest, which are 37.1% of its shots (and 27.7% of the team's buckets).

