Donovan Mitchell is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) at State Farm Arena.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers won their most recent game against the Rockets, 108-91, on Sunday. Jarrett Allen was their top scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarrett Allen 24 14 2 1 3 0 Donovan Mitchell 22 5 1 1 1 4 Evan Mobley 19 7 5 1 3 0

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell is tops on his squad in points per contest (27.4), and also posts 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley is putting up 16.4 points, 2.8 assists and 8.9 rebounds per contest.

Darius Garland is tops on the Cavaliers at 7.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 21.7 points. He is seventh in the league in assists.

Allen puts up a team-leading 9.9 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 14.4 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 64.5% from the field (sixth in NBA).

Caris LeVert posts 12 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Evan Mobley 19.1 8.9 3.3 0.7 2 0.3 Donovan Mitchell 24.8 4.9 2.4 1 0.3 2.6 Darius Garland 17.5 2.6 6.8 0.9 0 1.5 Caris LeVert 14.6 3.5 3.6 2 0.6 2.5 Jarrett Allen 7.3 6.9 1.4 0.4 1.1 0

