Bowling Green vs. Columbia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 29
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (31-6) and the Columbia Lions (27-5) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 74-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Bowling Green squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 29.
Their last time out, the Falcons won on Monday 69-52 over Florida.
Bowling Green vs. Columbia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Bowling Green vs. Columbia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 74, Columbia 67
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons' best win this season came in a 73-60 victory on March 23 against the Memphis Lady Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings.
- Bowling Green has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).
- The Falcons have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (nine).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Bowling Green is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-60 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on March 23
- 88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 64) on January 18
- 69-51 on the road over Green Bay (No. 67) on March 20
- 81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 74) on March 1
- 70-61 over Ball State (No. 74) on March 10
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons average 77.1 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (156th in college basketball). They have a +505 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game.
- Bowling Green's offense has been less effective in MAC games this year, putting up 75.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 77.1 PPG.
- The Falcons are posting 81.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 74.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Bowling Green has been worse at home this year, ceding 64.8 points per game, compared to 63.6 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Falcons have been racking up 69.9 points per contest, an average that's significantly lower than the 77.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
