Blue Jackets vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern Conference's top-ranked squad, the Boston Bruins (57-12-5), host the 16th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-7), on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-450)
|Blue Jackets (+360)
|6.5
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 66 games this season, and won 20 (30.3%).
- Columbus has not had a game so far this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +360 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blue Jackets, based on the moneyline, is 21.7%.
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 41 of 73 games this season.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|273 (2nd)
|Goals
|197 (29th)
|156 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|290 (31st)
|55 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (26th)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|52 (22nd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Columbus has gone over the total in nine of its past 10 outings.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7.2 goals, 2.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blue Jackets have the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense (197 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Blue Jackets have given up 4.0 goals per game, 290 total, which ranks 31st among NHL teams.
- They have a -93 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
