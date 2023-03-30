The Eastern Conference's top-ranked squad, the Boston Bruins (57-12-5), host the 16th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-7), on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360

ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360 Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-450) Blue Jackets (+360) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 66 games this season, and won 20 (30.3%).

Columbus has not had a game so far this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +360 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Blue Jackets, based on the moneyline, is 21.7%.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 41 of 73 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 273 (2nd) Goals 197 (29th) 156 (1st) Goals Allowed 290 (31st) 55 (11th) Power Play Goals 37 (26th) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 52 (22nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blue Jackets with DraftKings.

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus has gone over the total in nine of its past 10 outings.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7.2 goals, 2.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blue Jackets have the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense (197 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Blue Jackets have given up 4.0 goals per game, 290 total, which ranks 31st among NHL teams.

They have a -93 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.