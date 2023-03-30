Reds vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (0-0) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (0-0) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on March 30.
The Reds will call on Hunter Greene against the Pirates and Mitch Keller.
Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- Last season, the Reds were favored 33 times and won 12, or 36.4%, of those games.
- Cincinnati had a record of 3-4 when it was favored by -140 or more by bookmakers last season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Cincinnati managed to score 648 runs (four per game) last season.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Pirates
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Mitch Keller
|April 1
|Pirates
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Rich Hill
|April 2
|Pirates
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Vince Velásquez
|April 3
|Cubs
|-
|Connor Overton vs TBA
|April 4
|Cubs
|-
|Luis Cessa vs TBA
|April 5
|Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
