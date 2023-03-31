The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) face the New York Knicks (44-33) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG. The over/under for the matchup is set at 221.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -4.5 221.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland's 77 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 221.5 points 36 times.
  • Cleveland has had an average of 219 points in its games this season, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Cavaliers have gone 43-34-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Cleveland has been favored 60 times and won 45, or 75%, of those games.
  • Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Knicks Total Facts
Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 36 46.8% 112.3 227.7 106.7 219.2 220
Knicks 45 58.4% 115.4 227.7 112.5 219.2 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have gone over the total six times.
  • Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-13-0) than it has in road games (18-21-0).
  • The Cavaliers average only 0.2 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow (112.5).
  • Cleveland has a 33-14 record against the spread and a 35-12 record overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 43-34 24-13 38-39
Knicks 43-34 7-7 40-37

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Knicks
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 115.4
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
33-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-23
35-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-22
106.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
38-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-9
45-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-8

