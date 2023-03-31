The Indiana Pacers (33-44) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSOK.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSOK

BSIN and BSOK Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 118 - Pacers 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 3.5)

Pacers (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



The Pacers (40-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 58.4% of the time, 6.5% less often than the Thunder (45-31-1) this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Oklahoma City is 7-5 against the spread compared to the 24-21 ATS record Indiana racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the total 53.2% of the time this season (41 out of 77). That's more often than Indiana and its opponents have (39 out of 77).

The Thunder have a .577 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-11) this season, higher than the .383 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (23-37).

Pacers Performance Insights

Indiana is 11th in the league in points scored (115.9 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (119.1).

The Pacers are sixth in the league in assists (26.8 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Pacers are sixth in the league in 3-point makes (13.6 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

Indiana takes 41.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 32.4% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 58.5% of its shots, with 67.6% of its makes coming from there.

