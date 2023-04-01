Following the third round of the Valero Texas Open, Augusto Nunez is in sixth place at -7.

Looking to place a bet on Augusto Nunez at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Augusto Nunez Insights

Nunez has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Nunez has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five tournaments, Nunez has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Nunez has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 43 -4 281 0 7 0 0 $220,920

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than average.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The average course Nunez has played i the last year (7,254 yards) is 184 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Nunez's Last Time Out

Nunez was in the 82nd percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship placed him in the 60th percentile.

Nunez was better than 57% of the golfers at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Nunez shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Nunez had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.7).

Nunez's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the field average (4.6).

In that last outing, Nunez's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Nunez finished the Corales Puntacana Championship registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Nunez recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Nunez Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Nunez's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

