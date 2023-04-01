Having lost three straight, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Florida Panthers on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Check out the Panthers-Blue Jackets matchup on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/13/2022 Panthers Blue Jackets 4-0 FLA 11/20/2022 Blue Jackets Panthers 5-3 CBJ 11/20/2022 Blue Jackets Panthers 5-3 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 4.0 goals per game (292 in total), 31st in the league.

With 198 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 50 goals (five per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 72 19 50 69 45 45 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 63 25 19 44 24 26 55% Jack Roslovic 71 10 33 43 43 29 45.1% Kent Johnson 71 15 22 37 33 23 28.9%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 23rd in goals against, allowing 259 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

The Panthers score the third-most goals in the league (263 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players