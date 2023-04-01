How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Having lost three straight, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Florida Panthers on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Check out the Panthers-Blue Jackets matchup on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/13/2022
|Panthers
|Blue Jackets
|4-0 FLA
|11/20/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Panthers
|5-3 CBJ
|11/20/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Panthers
|5-3 CBJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 4.0 goals per game (292 in total), 31st in the league.
- With 198 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 50 goals (five per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 32 goals over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|72
|19
|50
|69
|45
|45
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|63
|25
|19
|44
|24
|26
|55%
|Jack Roslovic
|71
|10
|33
|43
|43
|29
|45.1%
|Kent Johnson
|71
|15
|22
|37
|33
|23
|28.9%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers rank 23rd in goals against, allowing 259 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
- The Panthers score the third-most goals in the league (263 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|73
|38
|63
|101
|58
|35
|46.4%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|62
|20
|48
|68
|34
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|75
|36
|30
|66
|51
|32
|47.4%
|Brandon Montour
|74
|14
|50
|64
|45
|30
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|76
|28
|31
|59
|32
|33
|49.1%
