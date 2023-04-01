Jonathan India -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)

  • India slugged .376 while batting .246.
  • India picked up a base hit in 69 out of 103 games last year (67.0%), with at least two hits in 21 of them (20.4%).
  • He went yard in 10 games a year ago (out of 103 opportunities, 9.7%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • India picked up an RBI in 29 games last year out of 103 (28.2%), including multiple RBIs in 8.7% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • In 37.9% of his games last year (39 of 103), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (7.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 52
.246 AVG .246
.328 OBP .325
.408 SLG .348
15 XBH 13
7 HR 3
23 RBI 18
49/15 K/BB 45/17
1 SB 2
51 GP 52
31 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (73.1%)
10 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (21.2%)
19 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (38.5%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.8%)
15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (26.9%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranked 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Hill will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • The 43-year-old lefty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, compiling an 8-7 record.
