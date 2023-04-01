Jonathan India and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds averaged one home run per game to rank 19th in baseball with 156 total home runs last season.

Last year the Reds slugged .372, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

Cincinnati drew at least five walks in 26 games last season, and it finished 14-12 in those contests.

Pittsburgh was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 591 total runs (3.6 per game) last season.

Last year the Reds ranked 24th in the majors with an on-base percentage of .303.

Cincinnati struck out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.86 last year, which ranked 28th in MLB.

The Reds had a combined 1.391 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Lodolo makes his first start of the season for the Reds.

The 25-year-old southpaw started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Chicago Cubs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Pirates L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Mitch Keller 4/1/2023 Pirates - Home Nick Lodolo Rich Hill 4/2/2023 Pirates - Home Graham Ashcraft Vince Velásquez 4/3/2023 Cubs - Home Connor Overton - 4/4/2023 Cubs - Home Luis Cessa - 4/5/2023 Cubs - Home Hunter Greene - 4/6/2023 Phillies - Away Nick Lodolo Zack Wheeler

