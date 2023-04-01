How to Watch the Reds vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jonathan India and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds averaged one home run per game to rank 19th in baseball with 156 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Reds slugged .372, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.
- Cincinnati drew at least five walks in 26 games last season, and it finished 14-12 in those contests.
- Pittsburgh was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 591 total runs (3.6 per game) last season.
- Last year the Reds ranked 24th in the majors with an on-base percentage of .303.
- Cincinnati struck out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.86 last year, which ranked 28th in MLB.
- The Reds had a combined 1.391 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nick Lodolo makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 25-year-old southpaw started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Chicago Cubs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Pirates
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Mitch Keller
|4/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Rich Hill
|4/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Vince Velásquez
|4/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Connor Overton
|-
|4/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Luis Cessa
|-
|4/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|-
|4/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Zack Wheeler
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.