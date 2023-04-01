TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)
- Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Friedl picked up a hit in 55.6% of his games last year (40 of 72), with more than one hit in 11 of those contests (15.3%).
- He hit a home run in seven games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 9.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Friedl picked up an RBI in 20 games last year out of 72 (27.8%), including multiple RBIs in 5.6% of those games (four times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He scored a run in 28 of 72 games last season, with multiple runs in four of those games.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|42
|.297
|AVG
|.201
|.375
|OBP
|.273
|.462
|SLG
|.418
|7
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|18
|10/10
|K/BB
|30/10
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|43
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (48.8%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.6%)
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (34.9%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.3%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (32.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in the league last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Hill starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 43-year-old lefty, started and went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Last season he put together an 8-7 record, a 4.42 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP over his 26 games.
