Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) matching up at NRG Stadium has a projected final score of 77-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:49 PM ET on April 1.

According to our computer prediction, UConn projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Miami (FL). The over/under is currently listed at 149.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Time: 8:49 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: NRG Stadium

Line: UConn -5.5

Point Total: 149.5

Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +195

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn has a 22-9-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Miami (FL), who is 18-11-0 ATS. The Huskies have a 19-12-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 15-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 78.8 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while allowing 64.4 per outing to rank 35th in college basketball) and have a +533 scoring differential overall.

UConn grabs 36.3 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) while conceding 26.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.0 boards per game.

UConn knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) at a 36.3% rate (67th in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 per game its opponents make at a 29.7% rate.

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 12th in college basketball, allowing 83.2 points per 100 possessions.

UConn forces 12.2 turnovers per game (155th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (217th in college basketball play).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes put up 79.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 71.9 per outing (236th in college basketball). They have a +277 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The 32.2 rebounds per game Miami (FL) accumulates rank 147th in college basketball, 3.1 more than the 29.1 its opponents collect.

Miami (FL) knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 33.4% from deep.

Miami (FL) has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (165th in college basketball).

