Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Wil Myers (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)
- Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Myers picked up a hit in 56.3% of his games last year (49 of 87), with multiple hits in 17 of those contests (19.5%).
- He homered in 9.2% of his games last season (87 in all), going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 25 of 87 games last year (28.7%), Myers picked up an RBI, and 12 of those games (13.8%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
- He came around to score 27 times in 87 games (31.0%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (3.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.208
|AVG
|.309
|.289
|OBP
|.345
|.304
|SLG
|.485
|6
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|23
|43/14
|K/BB
|43/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|23 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (57.8%)
|4 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (28.9%)
|10 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (37.8%)
|3 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (11.1%)
|13 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (26.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff ranked 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Hill will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 43-year-old southpaw last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he started and went six innings.
- Last season he finished with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP over his 26 games, putting together an 8-7 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.