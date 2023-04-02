The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) are at home in Central Division action against the Indiana Pacers (34-44) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers are double-digit favorites by 12 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN

BSOH and BSIN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 119 - Pacers 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 12)

Pacers (+ 12) Pick OU: Under (231)



The Cavaliers have put together a 42-35-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 41-36-1 mark of the Pacers.

Cleveland and Indiana cover the same percentage of spreads this year (66.7%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Sunday's line (Cavs as favorites by 12 or more and Pacers as underdogs by 12 or more).

Both Cleveland and Indiana games have gone over the total 50% of the time this year.

The Cavaliers have a .738 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (45-16) this season, better than the .393 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (24-37).

Pacers Performance Insights

Offensively, Indiana is the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA (116 points per game). On defense, it is second-worst (119 points conceded per game).

This season the Pacers are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 26.9 per game.

The Pacers make 13.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.4% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and 14th, respectively, in the NBA.

In 2022-23, Indiana has attempted 58.4% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.7% of Indiana's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 32.3% have been 3-pointers.

