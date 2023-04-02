Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) are at home in Central Division action against the Indiana Pacers (34-44) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers are double-digit favorites by 12 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 119 - Pacers 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 12)
- Pick OU:
Under (231)
- The Cavaliers have put together a 42-35-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 41-36-1 mark of the Pacers.
- Cleveland and Indiana cover the same percentage of spreads this year (66.7%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Sunday's line (Cavs as favorites by 12 or more and Pacers as underdogs by 12 or more).
- Both Cleveland and Indiana games have gone over the total 50% of the time this year.
- The Cavaliers have a .738 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (45-16) this season, better than the .393 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (24-37).
Pacers Performance Insights
- Offensively, Indiana is the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA (116 points per game). On defense, it is second-worst (119 points conceded per game).
- This season the Pacers are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 26.9 per game.
- The Pacers make 13.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.4% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and 14th, respectively, in the NBA.
- In 2022-23, Indiana has attempted 58.4% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.7% of Indiana's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 32.3% have been 3-pointers.
