Central Division foes meet when the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) host the Indiana Pacers (34-44) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 2, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 48.4% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Cleveland has a 31-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 24th.

The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers average are 6.7 fewer points than the Pacers give up (119).

When Cleveland puts up more than 119 points, it is 10-3.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are scoring 113.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.6 more points than they're averaging in away games (111).

Cleveland is ceding 104.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.2 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (109.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Cavaliers have played better at home this year, averaging 12 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 11.1 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Cavaliers Injuries