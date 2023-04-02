After going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)

Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Fraley picked up at least one hit 38 times last season in 68 games played (55.9%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (20.6%).

He hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games last season (68 in all), going deep in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Fraley drove in a run in 19 of 68 games last season (27.9%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 25 of 68 games last year, with multiple runs in six of those games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 38 .287 AVG .238 .368 OBP .331 .511 SLG .434 11 XBH 10 5 HR 7 11 RBI 17 22/10 K/BB 32/17 0 SB 4 Home Away 28 GP 40 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (52.5%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.5%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (27.5%)

