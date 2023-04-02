Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Pirates.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)
- India had a .376 slugging percentage while batting .246.
- In 67.0% of his games last year (69 of 103), India got a base hit, and in 21 of those games (20.4%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2022 (10 of 103), including 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- India picked up an RBI in 29 of 103 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 37.9% of his games last year (39 of 103), with two or more runs on eight occasions (7.8%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.246
|AVG
|.246
|.328
|OBP
|.325
|.408
|SLG
|.348
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|18
|49/15
|K/BB
|45/17
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|31 (60.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (73.1%)
|10 (19.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (21.2%)
|19 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (38.5%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.8%)
|15 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (26.9%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Velasquez makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when he came on in relief and went 3 1/3 innings.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP, putting together a 3-3 record.
