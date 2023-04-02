The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Garcia picked up a hit in 35.4% of his games last year (17 of 48), with multiple hits in seven of those contests (14.6%).
  • Appearing in 48 games last season, he hit just one long ball.
  • In eight of 48 games last season, Garcia picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 29
.123 AVG .170
.186 OBP .202
.138 SLG .250
1 XBH 4
0 HR 2
4 RBI 6
28/5 K/BB 48/4
2 SB 2
Home Away
19 GP 29
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (37.9%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (13.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.4%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (13.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in the league last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Velasquez starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP, putting together a 3-3 record.
