Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kevin Newman (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)
- Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Newman got a base hit in 54 out of 78 games last season (69.2%), with multiple hits in 19 of those contests (24.4%).
- Logging a plate appearance in 78 games a season ago, he hit only two dingers.
- Newman drove in a run in 23.1% of his games last year (18 of 78), with more than one RBI in six of them (7.7%).
- He scored in 25 of 78 games last season (32.1%), including scoring more than once in 6.4% of his games (five times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.267
|AVG
|.281
|.310
|OBP
|.321
|.407
|SLG
|.340
|13
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|8
|25/9
|K/BB
|23/7
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|24 (64.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (73.2%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (24.4%)
|14 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (26.8%)
|2 (5.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (17.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in the league last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Velasquez will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 3 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he compiled a 3-3 record, a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP over his 27 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.