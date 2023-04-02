Oshae Brissett plus his Indiana Pacers teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Brissett tallied seven points and six rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 121-117 win against the Thunder.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Brissett, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Oshae Brissett Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.1 8.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.6 Assists -- 0.6 1.1 PRA -- 10.1 13 PR 10.5 9.5 11.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.6



Oshae Brissett Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Oshae Brissett has made 1.9 shots per game, which adds up to 3.5% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 4.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brissett's Pacers average 104.7 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.6 possessions per contest.

Giving up 107.0 points per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 41.0 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Cavaliers allow 23.1 assists per contest, best in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Oshae Brissett vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 18 3 3 1 0 0 0 12/29/2022 14 7 4 2 1 0 1 12/16/2022 14 5 1 0 1 0 0

