How to Watch the Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Central Division foes square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) host the Indiana Pacers (34-44) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 2, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports
Pacers Stats Insights
- Indiana has compiled a 21-18 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 15th.
- The Pacers average nine more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (107).
- Indiana has put together a 31-27 record in games it scores more than 107 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Pacers are better offensively, averaging 118.8 points per game, compared to 113.2 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 119.2 points per game at home, and 118.9 away.
- Indiana concedes 119.2 points per game at home, and 118.9 on the road.
- At home the Pacers are picking up 27.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than away (26.5).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Myles Turner
|Questionable
|Ankle/Back
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Out
|Ankle
|Chris Duarte
|Out
|Ankle
|Kendall Brown
|Out
|Tibia
