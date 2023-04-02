Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)
- Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Steer picked up a hit in 57.1% of his games last season (16 of 28), with at least two hits in four of those contests (14.3%).
- He homered in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last season.
- In 10 of 28 games last year (35.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.222
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.273
|.400
|SLG
|.260
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|3
|15/7
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Velasquez will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 30-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw 3 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he finished with a 3-3 record, a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP over his 27 games.
