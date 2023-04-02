Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)
- Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Stephenson reached base via a hit in 29 of 50 games last season (58.0%), including multiple hits in 36.0% of those games (18 of them).
- He homered in 12.0% of his games last season (50 in all), going deep in 3.3% of his trips to home plate.
- In 38.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Stephenson drove in a run (19 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (22.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He came around to score 18 times in 50 games (36.0%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (10.0%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.395
|AVG
|.247
|.449
|OBP
|.298
|.593
|SLG
|.376
|10
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|11
|20/7
|K/BB
|27/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in the league last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Velasquez will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when he came on in relief and went 3 1/3 innings.
- In his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP, putting together a 3-3 record.
