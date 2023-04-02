The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)

  • Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
  • Stephenson reached base via a hit in 29 of 50 games last season (58.0%), including multiple hits in 36.0% of those games (18 of them).
  • He homered in 12.0% of his games last season (50 in all), going deep in 3.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 38.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Stephenson drove in a run (19 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (22.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He came around to score 18 times in 50 games (36.0%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (10.0%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 25
.395 AVG .247
.449 OBP .298
.593 SLG .376
10 XBH 5
3 HR 3
24 RBI 11
20/7 K/BB 27/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 27
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in the league last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Velasquez will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when he came on in relief and went 3 1/3 innings.
  • In his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP, putting together a 3-3 record.
