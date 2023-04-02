2023 Valero Texas Open Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Patrick Rodgers is atop the field at the 2023 Valero Texas Open after three rounds of play, with a score of -12. Play continues at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas, tune in the fourth round to see how the action unfolds.
How to Watch the 2023 Valero Texas Open
- Start Time: 10:40 AM ET
- Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,438 yards
- TV: Golf Channel, NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on fuboTV!
Valero Texas Open Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Patrick Rodgers
|1st
|-12
|66-67-71
|Corey Conners
|2nd
|-11
|64-72-69
|Matt Kuchar
|3rd
|-9
|68-70-69
|Sam Stevens
|4th
|-8
|72-68-68
|Chris Kirk
|4th
|-8
|67-72-69
Valero Texas Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|12:41 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Corey Conners (-11/2nd), Matt Kuchar (-9/3rd), Patrick Rodgers (-12/1st)
|12:19 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Lee Hodges (-7/6th), Sam Ryder (-7/6th), Padraig Harrington (-7/6th)
|12:08 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Hideki Matsuyama (-6/12th), Harry Higgs (-7/6th), Augusto Nunez (-7/6th)
|12:41 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Thomas Detry (+5/70th), Chandler Phillips (+6/71st)
|11:35 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Kevin Chappell (-5/18th), Andrew Novak (-5/18th), Alexander Noren (-5/18th)
|11:24 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Nicolai Hojgaard (-5/18th), Michael Thompson (-5/18th), Matt Wallace (-4/24th)
|11:46 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Estanislao Goya (+1/55th), Peter Malnati (+1/55th), Patton Kizzire (+1/55th)
|11:02 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Chez Reavie (-3/30th), Michael Kim (-4/24th), Brendon Todd (-4/24th)
|12:08 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Kyle Stanley (+2/61st), Garrick Higgo (+3/63rd), Justin Lower (+2/61st)
|12:30 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Byeong-Hun An (-7/6th), Sam Stevens (-8/4th), Chris Kirk (-8/4th)
