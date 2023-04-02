After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)

Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

In 56.3% of his games last year (49 of 87), Myers had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (19.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in eight games a year ago (out of 87 opportunities, 9.2%), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Myers drove in a run in 28.7% of his games last season (25 of 87), with two or more RBIs in 12 of those games (13.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He came around to score 27 times in 87 games (31.0%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (3.4%).

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 37 GP 39 .208 AVG .309 .289 OBP .345 .304 SLG .485 6 XBH 16 3 HR 4 18 RBI 23 43/14 K/BB 43/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 42 GP 45 23 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (57.8%) 4 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.9%) 10 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (37.8%) 3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (11.1%) 13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (26.7%)

