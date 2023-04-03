Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)
- Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Newman got a hit 54 times last season in 78 games (69.2%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- He homered in two of 78 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Newman picked up an RBI in 18 games last year out 78 (23.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%).
- In 25 of 78 games last year (32.1%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (6.4%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.267
|AVG
|.281
|.310
|OBP
|.321
|.407
|SLG
|.340
|13
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|8
|25/9
|K/BB
|23/7
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|24 (64.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (73.2%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (24.4%)
|14 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (26.8%)
|2 (5.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (17.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Smyly starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- The 33-year-old left-hander started and threw three innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP, putting together a 7-8 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.