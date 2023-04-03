On Monday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)

Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.

Newman got a hit 54 times last season in 78 games (69.2%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.4%).

He homered in two of 78 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Newman picked up an RBI in 18 games last year out 78 (23.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%).

In 25 of 78 games last year (32.1%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (6.4%) he scored more than once.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 37 GP 41 .267 AVG .281 .310 OBP .321 .407 SLG .340 13 XBH 9 2 HR 0 16 RBI 8 25/9 K/BB 23/7 3 SB 5 Home Away 37 GP 41 24 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (73.2%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%) 14 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.8%) 2 (5.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.1%)

