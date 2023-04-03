Luke Maile makes his season debut when the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Luke Maile At The Plate (2022)

Maile hit .221 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.

Maile picked up a hit in 38.3% of his games last year (31 of 81), with multiple hits in nine of those contests (11.1%).

He hit a long ball in three of 81 games in 2022 (3.7%), including 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Maile drove in a run in 15 of 81 games last season (18.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in 17 of 81 games a year ago (21.0%), including one multi-run game.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 28 .221 AVG .221 .290 OBP .313 .358 SLG .291 7 XBH 6 3 HR 0 11 RBI 6 27/8 K/BB 27/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 42 GP 39 16 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%) 5 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%) 9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%) 3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

