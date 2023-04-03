After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate (2022)

  • Fairchild hit .247 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.
  • In 37.0% of his games last year (17 of 46), Fairchild got a base hit, and in seven of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in five of 46 games in 2022 (10.9%), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five of 46 games last season, Fairchild drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He crossed home in 13 of 46 games a year ago (28.3%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
20 GP 17
.320 AVG .170
.414 OBP .250
.480 SLG .447
5 XBH 5
1 HR 4
1 RBI 5
17/6 K/BB 17/2
0 SB 0
23 GP 23
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (26.1%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Smyly starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • The 33-year-old southpaw started and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • In his 22 appearances last season he compiled a 7-8 record, had a 3.47 ERA, and a 1.194 WHIP.
