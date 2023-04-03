TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Pirates.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)
- Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- In 55.6% of his 72 games last season, Friedl got a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 9.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl picked up an RBI in 20 of 72 games last year, with multiple RBIs in four of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 38.9% of his games last season (28 of 72), he touched home plate at least one time, and in four (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|42
|.297
|AVG
|.201
|.375
|OBP
|.273
|.462
|SLG
|.418
|7
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|18
|10/10
|K/BB
|30/10
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|43
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (48.8%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.6%)
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (34.9%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.3%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (32.6%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Smyly will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 33-year-old southpaw started and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP, putting together a 7-8 record.
