Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Wil Myers (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)
- Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Myers had a hit in 49 of 87 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- Including the 87 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in eight of them (9.2%), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to home plate.
- Myers drove in a run in 25 of 87 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He scored in 31.0% of his games last year (27 of 87), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.4%).
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.208
|AVG
|.309
|.289
|OBP
|.345
|.304
|SLG
|.485
|6
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|23
|43/14
|K/BB
|43/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|23 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (57.8%)
|4 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (28.9%)
|10 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (37.8%)
|3 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (11.1%)
|13 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (26.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Smyly starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- The 33-year-old left-hander started and threw three innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In 22 games last season he finished with a 7-8 record and had a 3.47 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP.
