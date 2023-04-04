Donovan Mitchell, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Magic - April 4
When the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) and Orlando Magic (34-44) square off at Amway Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, Evan Mobley and Paolo Banchero will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
Cavaliers' Last Game
On Sunday, in their last game, the Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 115-105. With 40 points, Mitchell was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|40
|6
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Darius Garland
|20
|3
|6
|2
|0
|2
|Jarrett Allen
|15
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mitchell paces the Cavaliers at 28 points per game, while also putting up 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He is seventh in the league in scoring.
- Mobley posts 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in league).
- Darius Garland is tops on the Cavaliers at 7.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 21.7 points. He is eighth in the league in assists.
- Jarrett Allen is tops on his team in rebounds per game (9.9), and also posts 14.4 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Caris LeVert is posting 12 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Evan Mobley
|18.7
|10
|3.9
|0.7
|2.5
|0.1
|Donovan Mitchell
|27.4
|4.6
|2.3
|1.2
|0.3
|2.7
|Darius Garland
|20
|2.9
|6.9
|0.8
|0.1
|1.5
|Caris LeVert
|15.5
|3
|4.1
|1.8
|0.6
|2.6
|Cedi Osman
|9.3
|2.5
|1.3
|0.3
|0.3
|2.3
