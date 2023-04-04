Darius Garland plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last time on the court, a 115-105 win over the Pacers, Garland tallied 20 points, six assists and two steals.

In this article, we look at Garland's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.7 20.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 7.5 7.8 6.9 PRA 31.5 32.2 29.8 PR 23.5 24.4 22.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 1.5



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Magic

Garland is responsible for attempting 16.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.4 per game.

He's put up 6.0 threes per game, or 16.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Garland's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have allowed 113.9 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

The Magic are the seventh-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.1 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have given up 12.9 makes per game, 24th in the NBA.

Darius Garland vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 37 18 1 6 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.