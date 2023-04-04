After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)

  • Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Fraley got a hit in 38 of 68 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He homered in 12 of 68 games in 2022 (17.6%), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Fraley drove in a run in 19 of 68 games last year (27.9%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (10.3%).
  • He scored a run in 25 of his 68 games a season ago (36.8%), with two or more runs scored six times (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 38
.287 AVG .238
.368 OBP .331
.511 SLG .434
11 XBH 10
5 HR 7
11 RBI 17
22/10 K/BB 32/17
0 SB 4
Home Away
28 GP 40
17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (52.5%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.5%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%)
8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (27.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Wesneski will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • In his six appearances last season he finished with a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP, compiling a 3-2 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.