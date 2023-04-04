Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jason Vosler (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jason Vosler At The Plate (2022)
- Vosler hit .265 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Vosler picked up a hit in 52.8% of his games last year (19 of 36), with at least two hits in seven of them (19.4%).
- He went yard in 11.1% of his games in 2022 (four of 36), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Vosler drove in a run in nine of 36 games last season (25.0%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.3%).
- He scored 14 times last season in 36 games (38.9%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.250
|AVG
|.283
|.322
|OBP
|.377
|.423
|SLG
|.522
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|14/6
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Wesneski takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- Last season he finished with a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP over his six games, putting together a 3-2 record.
