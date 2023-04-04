After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)

India slugged .376 while batting .246.

India picked up a hit in 67.0% of his games last season (69 of 103), with at least two hits in 21 of them (20.4%).

He hit a long ball in 10 games a year ago (out of 103 opportunities, 9.7%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

India picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his 103 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.7% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in 37.9% of his games last year (39 of 103), with two or more runs on eight occasions (7.8%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 52 .246 AVG .246 .328 OBP .325 .408 SLG .348 15 XBH 13 7 HR 3 23 RBI 18 49/15 K/BB 45/17 1 SB 2 Home Away 51 GP 52 31 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (73.1%) 10 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (21.2%) 19 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (38.5%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.8%) 15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (26.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)