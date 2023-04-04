Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)
- Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 57.1% of his 28 games last season, Steer had a hit. He also had four multi-hit games in 2022.
- Logging a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
- Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last season (28.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- In 10 of 28 games last season (35.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.222
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.273
|.400
|SLG
|.260
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|3
|15/7
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Wesneski makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he started and went six innings.
- In six games last season he put together a 3-2 record and had a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP.
