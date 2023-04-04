After going 2-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Cubs.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)

  • Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • Friedl had a hit 40 times last season in 72 games (55.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.3%).
  • He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games last year (seven of 72), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Friedl picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his 72 games last season, with more than one RBI in 5.6% of those games (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 38.9% of his games last year (28 of 72), with more than one run on four occasions (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 42
.297 AVG .201
.375 OBP .273
.462 SLG .418
7 XBH 16
4 HR 4
7 RBI 18
10/10 K/BB 30/10
3 SB 4
Home Away
29 GP 43
19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (48.8%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.6%)
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.9%)
3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.3%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (32.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Wesneski will start for the Cubs, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • Over his six appearances last season he finished with a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP, putting together a 3-2 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.